KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Quieter, Calmer Weather for the ArkLaMiss

After active weather this morning into the afternoon, quiet weather is expected through the overnight. Conditions will turn to partly cloudy with light wind and temperatures down into the low 70s, still above normal for this time of year.

Friday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s, above normal for this time of year.

The weather for the weekend will be warm and humid, with partly cloudy conditions. Saturday will bring temperatures in the upper 80s. Sunday will bring temperatures near 90 degrees.

The warmth continues into Monday. Temperatures will reach to near 90 degrees, with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will bring more rain chances with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Drier weather then takes over for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures on Wednesday will reach into the low 80s. Temperatures on Thursday will reach into the low 80s as well.

