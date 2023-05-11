Firefighters save cat that got stuck under floor during a renovation

Firefighters saved a cat that got stuck under the floor during a home renovation project. (Credit: Town of Surf City Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (CNN) - In North Carolina, a curious cat that was checking out a bathroom remodeling project ended up becoming part of it.

Surf City firefighters posted photos on their Facebook page showing the rescue.

Last weekend, the cat crawled into a hole in the floorboards during construction and no one noticed until it was too late.

Firefighters removed the brand-new shower floor and the cat popped up.

The cat was not hurt and even made new friends with the firefighters.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work
(L) Bridgette Hull and (R) Fabian Blache III
Report details alleged misconduct of two former Louisiana government officials
Union Parish police searching for attempted murder suspect
Union Parish attempted murder suspect taken into custody
Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center
Monroe hospital listed as “birth ready” designation as of 2023
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Excessive Rainfall, Flooding Concerns

Latest News

The plane was emptied and swept for explosives.
Man late for flight accused of threatening plane
Firefighters saved a cat that got stuck under the floor during a home renovation project.
Firefighters save cat that got stuck under floor during a renovation
Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for Swanson Correction Center escapee
Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for Swanson Correction Center escapee
The plane was emptied and swept for explosives.
Man late for flight accused of making bomb threat at airport