Family holds prayer vigil for Ronald Greene

Family holds prayer vigil for Ronald Greene
By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Ronald Greene held a prayer vigil on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Greene was killed by Louisiana officers in May 2019.

The officers involved in Greene’s death will be in court tomorrow, May 12, in Union Parish at 10 a.m. The officers are facing charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office.

Greene’s sister, Dinelle Hardin, says Ronald was the life of the party. She says he was nothing but love and he loved everyone.

Family holds prayer vigil for Ronald Greene
Family holds prayer vigil for Ronald Greene(Source: Dinelle Hardin)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work
(L) Bridgette Hull and (R) Fabian Blache III
Report details alleged misconduct of two former Louisiana government officials
Union Parish police searching for attempted murder suspect
Union Parish attempted murder suspect taken into custody
Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center
Monroe hospital listed as “birth ready” designation as of 2023
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Excessive Rainfall, Flooding Concerns

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise
(Source: MGN)
YOUTUBE LIVE: KNOE severe weather coverage
Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about national herb week and its...
Nutritional benefits of herbs on national herb week
Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for Swanson Correction Center escapee
Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest Swanson Correction Center escapee