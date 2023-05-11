MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Ronald Greene held a prayer vigil on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Greene was killed by Louisiana officers in May 2019.

The officers involved in Greene’s death will be in court tomorrow, May 12, in Union Parish at 10 a.m. The officers are facing charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office.

Greene’s sister, Dinelle Hardin, says Ronald was the life of the party. She says he was nothing but love and he loved everyone.

Family holds prayer vigil for Ronald Greene (Source: Dinelle Hardin)

