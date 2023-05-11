CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post early Thursday morning a 16-year-old escaped from Swanson Correction Center.

CPSO says the time frame of his escape is unknown. Officers say residents in the Bank Springs area need to be aware.

If you have any information on the escapee’s whereabouts, call (318)-649-2345.

Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for Swanson Correction Center escapee (Source: Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Office)

