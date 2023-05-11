Aaron’s Aces: Wossman boys track

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Wossman boys track & field team only has five athletes but what they lack in numbers, they more than make up for in talent. The Wildcats had 14 top five finishes to total 59 points, which gave the Wildcats the three-point edge over state runner-up University to take home the LHSAA Class 3A State Championship. The five athletes outstanding showing on the big stage earned them this week’s Aaron’s Aces honors.

