2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway

Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Two troopers were injured after stopping a driver who was driving the wrong way on State Route 51 early Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just before 2 a.m. an 82-year-old woman got on the SR-51 near Shea Boulevard. She drove southbound in the northbound lanes for about five miles before two troopers were able to stop her by intentionally hitting her car around Glendale Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both troopers suffered minor injuries and were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

The Department of Public Safety said it appears the driver was confused, and impairment is not a factor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work
(L) Bridgette Hull and (R) Fabian Blache III
Report details alleged misconduct of two former Louisiana government officials
Union Parish police searching for attempted murder suspect
Union Parish attempted murder suspect taken into custody
Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center
Monroe hospital listed as “birth ready” designation as of 2023
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Excessive Rainfall, Flooding Concerns

Latest News

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Boy lost for 2 days in Michigan park prayed he wouldn’t spend ‘rest of my life’ in woods
Ronald Greene Prayer Vigil
Family holds prayer vigil for Ronald Greene
Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for Swanson Correction Center escapee
Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest Swanson Correction Center escapee
Tallulah school awarded $3,000 from Dollar General Literacy Foundation
Tallulah school awarded $3,000 from Dollar General Literacy Foundation