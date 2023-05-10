Sum 41 says it’s disbanding after 27 years

Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs at the 2016 Vans Warped Tour at the Klipsch Music Center on...
Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs at the 2016 Vans Warped Tour at the Klipsch Music Center on Tuesday, July 19, 2016, in Noblesville, Indiana. Sum 41 announced it will disband on May 8, 2023.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Sum 41, a pop punk band known for hits such as “Fat Lip” and “In Too Deep,” announced on Monday its members have decided to break up.

In a post made on their website, the band said it was grateful for all of its fans old and new who have supported them since they first formed 27 years ago.

The band isn’t calling it quits just yet, however. The group still plans to release a new album, entitled “Heaven :x: Hell,” and will be headlining a final worldwide tour with dates to be announced.

In its message, Sum 41 also said it will be finishing up its current tour. Upcoming dates can be found on their website.

The Canadian rock group came together in Ajax, Ontario, in 1996 before releasing their first album “All Killer No Filler” in 2001 to considerable success commercially and on the music charts.

The current members of Sum 41 are Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo.

