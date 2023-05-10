Plans for Forsythe park tennis courts advance

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) met to discuss the final layout for Forsythe park.

The CVB and the City of Monroe are collaborating to add seven new tennis courts, an open-air observation deck upstairs, a food, beverage, and pro-shop downstairs, and pickleball courts.

Alana Cooper, President and CEO of the Monroe West Monroe CVB, says the goal is to draw more people to the Twin Cities.

“Our goal is 6-7 new events with the courts, annually,” Cooper says

Those events are expected to bring in roughly 567 people to each one, with 80% coming from outside of Ouachita Parish.

“Sports is our number one driver for visitation, whether that be softball, baseball, we knew tennis was one of those drivers. We did research years back that showed that it is one of those possibilities for growth for sports tourism for us,” Cooper says.

They’re still discussing minor details like sidewalk placement, but if approved by the board on May 15, it could take an additional 6-8 months to break ground. Cooper says they have worked around preserving the historic Oak Alley, avoiding the water main, and providing safe parking and sidewalks.

“The state requires that you have to bid it out. It’s a 30 day process, once it’s in, you still have contracts to sign and then it’s a 30 day process to 60 day process before you can accept it and then they can start,” Cooper says

The CVB has dedicated $1.8 million to the project, and the city of Monroe set aside $2.7 million. Cooper hopes it will bring in local and out of town support.

“We’ve got a good community that comes out and helps to support the growth of tennis and the growth of tennis not only here, but also to have tournaments to come in,” Cooper says.

It’s predicted that spending per person will total $110 a day. They expect more than 1,400 hotel room bookings each year, on top of over $300,000 in food and beverage sales.

“By adding this, we’re going to have about $2 million new economic impact added to our area annually from tournaments that come to the tennis courts,” Cooper says.

Cooper says it will be at least a year and a half before we see anything built.

