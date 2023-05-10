LSU and LSU AgCenter develop patent-pending bait to control wild hog population

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State University and LSU AgCenter are working to fight off statewide crop damages caused by wild hogs.

LSU chemistry professor Dr. John Pojman and Dr. Glen Gentry with the LSU AgCenter are joining to form a patent-pending recipe to help decrease the population of wild hogs. According to the LSU AgCenter, there are now more wild pigs than residents in the most populous cities in the state, like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport, combined. That’s close to one million.

“My colleagues at agricultural say even though hunters kill about 300,000 hogs a year - 300,000; our population is still growing,” says Pojman. “So, that’s a lot of hunting, and it’s still not enough.”

Pojman says the state is a prime habitat for the hogs, which causes the population to grow rapidly - meaning they’re eating a lot of crops for food. Pojman and Gentry have developed a patent-pending recipe that uses chemistry to kill off the hogs.

“The key ingredient is a chemical called sodium nitrite, which is actually used in preserving meats,” says Pojman. “When the pigs consume enough of it, it attaches to what is called the hemoglobin in their blood and prevents them from getting oxygen, so they simply go to sleep.”

Pojman says the bait would not be harmful to the environment.

“If the pig doesn’t get a lethal dose and they survive, and a hunter were to harvest it, they are not contaminated,” Pojman says. “Or when the pig dies - if there are scavengers; say vultures or other dogs or other animals or bears, they’re not going to be contaminated because it doesn’t leave any poison behind; which is a problem, let’s say with rat poison. When it gets in the environment, it stays and other animals can be contaminated.”

LSU AgCenter says the cost of crop damages for farmers in Louisiana has increased in recent years from $70-90 million. In Morehouse Parish, the Morehouse Soil and Water Conservation District reports 65 hogs have been exterminated this year.

