KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Excessive Rainfall Leads to Flooding Concerns

*An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for Union County and Union and Lincoln parishes until 1 pm tomorrow. Rainfall amounts will range from 2-3″ with isolated higher amounts closer to 5″.*

An area of low pressure remains over Texas but is on track to move north and east and bring widespread heavy rain to the ArkLaMiss. We will see these rain chances mainly ramp up later this evening into tonight and tomorrow morning. Watch out for flooded areas due to excessive rainfall. Rain chances will start to wind down some this weekend, but stray showers and storms will still be possible. Temperatures will likely approach 90 degrees for some places by Sunday.

Today: Rain showers and thunderstorms are looking a little more widespread, with chances at 80%. Strong winds could accompany any organized thunderstorms. Temperatures will be slightly “cooler” in the afternoon, in the low to mid 80s, due to the rain.

Tonight: Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing around the region, with rain chances at 60%. Lows will once again fall to the upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms will continue for the ArkLaMiss, with rain chances at 60% for the first half of the day. Highs will once again climb into the low and mid 80s.

Friday: Temperatures will climb toward the upper 80s as rain chances drop to 40%. Make sure you are staying hydrated.

Saturday: Warm again as temperatures rise to the upper 80s and low 90s for most areas. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up later in the day, with chances at 30%.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Rain chances are 30% again, as isolated storms will be possible. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s as a little more sunshine is possible in the region.

Monday: A weak cold front will be dropping south and east across the region and bringing isolated rain. Chances are 20%, and highs are expected to peak in the mid and upper 80s.

Tuesday: Temperatures will rise to the mid 80s for a high, with rain chances at 30%.

