KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Excessive Rainfall, Flooding Concerns

Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern over the next two day for the ArkLaMiss, then dry and warm weather takes over for the holiday weekend.

A few more showers are possible this evening across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will slowly lower into the upper 60s, above normal for this time of year. Wind will be relatively light, no greater than 5 miles per hour. Tomorrow will bring more rain showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain at time for the region. Temperatures will reach into the low 80s.

Friday will bring more isolated showers to the region, with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s. Drier conditions are expected for Saturday as a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 80s is expected. It will be a touch warmer for Sunday, with temperatures reaching to near 90 degrees. An isolated showers or two is possible late Sunday, but most of the area stays dry.

Monday will be dry, with a partly cloudy sky expected and temperatures near 90 degrees.

Rain chances move back into the forecast for Tuesday as temperatures reach into the mid 80s.

More rain is likely for Wednesday as temperatures will only reach into the low 80s, seasonal for this time of year.

