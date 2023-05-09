Zoo Buddy: Speckled Kingsnake!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet the speckled kingsnake at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo in Monroe!

Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo, says they wanted to bring out a snake for this week’s segment that people will start seeing soon in the ArkLamiss.

“If you see one of these, you definitely don’t want to kill it because these snakes, unlike most snakes, eat other snakes,” says zookeeper Garrett Cole. “So you know that these guys will eat copperheads, rattlesnakes, water moccasins, they’ll eat anything that they can fit in their mouth. Actually, this species can eat snakes that are even bigger than itself. So one of the cool things about these guys is that they’re actually immune to the venom of the snakes that we have around here. So what they’ll do is they’ll make the other snake mad, like, say, a Copperhead, which is their favorite. They’ll make it mad and agitated so that it bites on and then when the copperhead bites them, they wrap the copperhead up, constrict it and then eat it.”

Cole says they eat a lot of nuisance animals in your yard too, like mice.

He says they can get to about three or four feet long, but the record is six feet.

“You might mistake this snake for a different snake because this snake will rattle its tail when it feels like it’s threatened. So it mimics a rattlesnake. Although it really doesn’t have the pattern of a rattlesnake whatsoever,” explains Taylor.

She says they’ve got excellent camouflaging skills.

And, in general, Cole says they’re docile snakes and will not come up to you or try to attack when you get near them.

If you do see one in your yard, Taylor encourages you to just leave it alone and let it live out its life.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the animals start being put into their night houses around 4 pm. The splash pad is now open every day too, but the petting zoo and train and boat rides have a specific schedule so just check with zoo staff at the gate.

