Zoo Buddy: Alligator Snapping Turtle!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet the alligator snapping turtles! The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe has two adults on exhibit near the splash pad and they’re currently rehabilitating a baby found near Northeast Louisiana.

“You can find these in pretty much any southern state in the United States, in rivers, lakes, big waterways - these guys are crazy,” explains zookeeper Garrett Cole. “They typically live to be about 50 years in the wild, but in captivity, they average about 70. And that varies a little bit; some people claim to have found some that are way older than that.”

And they’re huge! Cole says the males average about 145 pounds and the females a little less than that. They usually eat fish and small mammals that swim into the water.

“What’s cool about them is they lay on the bottom, and they hold their mouth open and they have this little lower appendage attached to their tongue. And they’ll lay with that mouth open and that tongue and flick it around so that it looks like a worm dancing in the water. And when a fish comes in to bite that worm, the alligator snapping turtle bites them,” says Cole.

Their bite force is super strong, Cole says it can range around 1,200 psi.

Taylor says they can hold their breath for 40 to 50 minutes at a time before they need to come up to the surface.

She says they are an endangered species, but people can fish them. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has specific rules for how many can be caught per day in the state.

The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the splash pad is also open during that time. The petting zoo, train, and boat ride all have specific schedules so check with zoo staff at the main gate.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.