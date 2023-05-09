West Monroe man arrested during CPSO Cyber Crime investigation

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult subject in February 2023 after the adult made contact with a minor on social media.

Over several months, the subject engaged in inappropriate conversations and expressed his desire to be with the minor. He wrote multiple love poems and sent sexually explicit images of himself.

CPSO positively identified him and issued a warrant for his arrest. Officers discovered he was residing in a West Monroe apartment complex. West Monroe Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit were able to locate and arrest the suspect. They also did a search of his residence.

Joe H. Simmons, 31, was arrested on the charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb with CPSO at (318)-336-5231, Detective Justin Cummings with WMPD at (318) 397-6744 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

