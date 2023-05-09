Ruston woman urges lawmakers to pass Life Saving Leave Act

By Rylee Kramer
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Three time cancer survivor and Louisiana native, Hillary Husband, says without the sacrifice of a bone marrow donor nearly ten years ago, she wouldn’t be alive today.

“It’s humbling, it was terrifying, and it was the biggest relief of my life when those cells came in through the door,” Husband says.

On May 9, Husband met with lawmakers in Washington DC, urging them to pass this bill that would make it easier for others in similar situations to receive a life-saving transplant.

“Out of the 7 million donors in the United States, about half the time when they’re matched with a patient, they say no,” Husband says.

Husband serves as a regional advocacy advisor for the National Marrow Donor Program, also known as Be the Match. The group is asking lawmakers to pass a bill that would allow 40 hours of unpaid leave for donors of blood stem cells, or bone marrow.

“They (Be the Match) can pretty much mitigate any other barrier, they do wage replacement, they can help get you a lift to do the donation, I mean they can do a lot of things to help these donors, but job security is one thing they cannot reassure them on,” Husband says.

Husband told KNOE that most donor matches come from younger people, who are often unable to take time off of work. This leads to many patients being denied after finding a match.

United States Senator Bill Cassidy says he has yet to take a stance on the bill, but is committed to meeting with Husband and other advocates of the bill.

“I care about patients, I understand the need to be able to get a bone marrow transplant to someone who otherwise would die. But you always want to kind of examine a bill and understand it fully before you say that you would support it,” Cassidy says.

Only one person was able to donate to Husband, so she understands the need for more donors and is committed to supporting the bill that would accomplish just that.

“I realized that I have no way of making my own blood anymore, like if my donor doesn’t come through, there is nothing I can do. Like that’s it,” Husband says.

The bill has yet to be heard, but Husband plans to meet with Congresswoman Julia Letlow in hopes of pushing this bill forward.

