Monroe hospital listed as “birth ready” designation as of 2023

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center is listed as a “birth ready” hospital for 2023 out of 32 hospitals across Louisiana.

The medical center first received the status back in 2021. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the nation. Dian Terry, director of women’s and children’s at the hospital, says they want better health outcomes for women and their infants.

“So, we’ll perform drills. We’ll go over the drill. We’ll make sure that there’s no gaps in any emergency response to our mothers, and if we need improvements, we look at that, and we make sure those things are done,” says Terry.

The process of becoming a birth ready designation is extensive. Applications must be reviewed and renewed annually by the Louisiana Department of Health. Terry says the medical center has to submit data on different measures that affect maternal morbidity and mortality.

“And, we have to meet a certain percentage in order to be designated,” says Terry. “We have to meet a percentage or higher with those measures in order to become designated.”

Terry says being a birth ready designation means the staff is practicing safe response times, educating their providers and staff on different health disparities, and practicing infant safety.

“Most regular term newborns do not need to be in the NICU. That’s one of the measures we look at,” stated Terry. “If we do have a regular term newborn that had to be admitted into the NICU, we dig through that case, and we see why. We see if there’s anything we could’ve done better.”

KNOE reached out to St. Francis Medical Center and their senior director of nursing, women’s and children’s services, Christa Lewis, says they’re working toward being designated as a birth ready hospital. The hospital plans to apply in 2024.

Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center is the only hospital in northeast Louisiana listed as a birth ready designation.

