Man sentenced to 55 years for Ferriday murder

Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of second-degree murder.(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Treyon Kelly, 27, has been sentenced for the shooting of Wilbert Henderson on Dec. 12, 2020. Kelly pled guilty and was sentenced on May 3, 2023, with a reduced charge of manslaughter from first-degree murder.

Kelly shot and killed Henderson outside of his residence at 1305 5th St. at 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2020.

Kelly was given a maximum sentence of 40 years for the manslaughter charge. He also pled guilty to the charges of aggravated battery and battery of a correctional officer and received a maximum sentence of 10 and 5 years for the charges. His sentences will run consecutively giving him a 55-year sentence.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged murder-suicide in Bastrop.
Morehouse Parish officials investigating alleged murder-suicide
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Louisiana man accused of shooting teen in back of head while she played hide and seek
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Union Parish police searching for attempted murder suspect
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for attempted murder suspect
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Latest News

Union Parish police searching for attempted murder suspect
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for attempted murder suspect
West Monroe man arrested during CPSO Cyber Crime investigation
West Monroe man arrested during CPSO Cyber Crime investigation
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 5/9
A woman signs a cross as a child looks on at a makeshift memorial by the mall where several...
Texas mall shooting victims include guard, young sisters