Man sentenced to 55 years for Ferriday murder

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Treyon Kelly, 27, has been sentenced for the shooting of Wilbert Henderson on Dec. 12, 2020. Kelly pled guilty and was sentenced on May 3, 2023, with a reduced charge of manslaughter from first-degree murder.

Kelly shot and killed Henderson outside of his residence at 1305 5th St. at 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2020.

Kelly was given a maximum sentence of 40 years for the manslaughter charge. He also pled guilty to the charges of aggravated battery and battery of a correctional officer and received a maximum sentence of 10 and 5 years for the charges. His sentences will run consecutively giving him a 55-year sentence.

