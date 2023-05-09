KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast: Rain Showers, Storms All Week

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Muggy weather continues throughout this entire week, so make sure that you are drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated. Temperatures will also be ranging from the mid to upper 80s each afternoon, with a few places pushing the low 90s. Luckily, daily rain chances will bring some relief in the form of rain-cooled air. Showers and thunderstorms will be hit-and-miss from today through this weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy skies will hang around the region as we will have plenty of moisture. A few isolated storms are expected to form later in the day, with rain chances at 30%. Highs will peak in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tonight: Storms will hang around early in the night, with rain chances at 30%. As these storms clear out, mainly cloudy skies will be left behind. Lows will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow: Rain showers and thunderstorms are looking a little more widespread, with chances at 60%. Temperatures will be slightly “cooler” in the afternoon in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms will continue for the ArkLaMiss, with rain chances at 50%. Highs will once again climb into the mid 80s.

Friday: Temperatures will climb toward the upper 80s. Rain chances are 50%.

Saturday: Warm again as temperatures rise to the upper 80s for most areas. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up later in the day, with chances at 30%.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Rain chances are 30% again, as isolated storms will be possible. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Monday: A cold front will be dropping south across the ArkLaMiss, bringing another round of widespread rain. Hopefully, this will put an end to our rainy and warm pattern. Rain chances are 50%, and highs are expected to peak in the mid 80s.

