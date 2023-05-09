KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Warmth, Rain Showers, Storms All Week

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening, rain showers and some thunderstorms are expected early. Temperatures will only lower into the upper 60s, abve normal for this time of year.

Wednesday will bring more rain showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is expected with the showers. Temperature will reach into the mid 80s.

Thursday will bring even more rain, heavy at times, to the region. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s.

Friday will bring isolated showers to the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching into the mid 80s.

The weekend will be warm and dry for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures on Saturday will reach into the upper 80s. Temperatures on Sunday will reach into the upper 80s, even near 90 degrees.

Monday will bring more rain showers to the region, with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged murder-suicide in Bastrop.
Morehouse Parish officials investigating alleged murder-suicide
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Louisiana man accused of shooting teen in back of head while she played hide and seek
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
Union Parish police searching for attempted murder suspect
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for attempted murder suspect

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin