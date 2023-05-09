KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Warmth, Rain Showers, Storms All Week

This evening, rain showers and some thunderstorms are expected early. Temperatures will only lower into the upper 60s, abve normal for this time of year.

Wednesday will bring more rain showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is expected with the showers. Temperature will reach into the mid 80s.

Thursday will bring even more rain, heavy at times, to the region. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s.

Friday will bring isolated showers to the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching into the mid 80s.

The weekend will be warm and dry for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures on Saturday will reach into the upper 80s. Temperatures on Sunday will reach into the upper 80s, even near 90 degrees.

Monday will bring more rain showers to the region, with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

