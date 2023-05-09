GO CARE relocating to expand space and offerings

Go Care is relocating to a location on Crosley Street in West Monroe and will be not only expanding its footprint but also its offerings.
By Charles Burkett
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Since 1988, GO CARE has been providing health care in Ouachita Parish to those who struggle to find providers, including the LBGTQ+ community and those with HIV.

Mark Windam, GO CARE’s chief executive officer, said with the $6M new facility, they will expand those offerings.

“It’s so important that we offer comprehensive health care in an affirming and inclusive environment,” said Windam.

With this bigger, more modern space, the non-profit hopes to add the services most in demand by their clients.

“Get their medical care, their behavioral health, their dental care, have their diagnostic X-rays done, have their prescriptions filled all in one place, and all in an environment that’s affordable for the patient,” said Windam.

They also will be able to hire additional mental health care providers, going from three part-time to six full-time counselors.

“For our health center, our primary care patients in behavioral health, we service Ouachita Parish and its surrounding parishes,” said Windam. “But as far as our HIV care and our prevention services, you know our rapid testing, everything we serve, all 12 parishes of Region 8.”

Jennifer Holl, program director for Women with a Vision, said it will help those who are stigmatized.

“Coming to facilities like this, but also it means for people living with HIV that they can go see the dentist in a place where they know that they’re not going to be discriminated against or stigmatized,” said Holl. “And so those kinds of things really help to increase access in a meaningful way for people accessing any type of health care.”

Windam fully understands the importance of their work to those in Northeast Louisiana, especially to those who cannot afford quality care anywhere else.

“It’s really humbling to be in a position to be able to do that for the community,” said Windam.

The organization will also soon be known by a new name. After the move, they will be called Pinnacle Family Health.

