Feed Your Soul: A place serving diet-friendly sweet summer treats

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you enjoy a diet-friendly snack in the afternoon, head out to Lifestyle Nutrition in West Monroe.

Cindy Acree, a loyal customer, says she had a few friends tell her about it. She tried it and loved the flavor.

“The teas were new for me, and people started talking about them and talking about how good theirs was here,” said Acree.

She comes here regularly to stock up on tasty, yet healthy options.

I tried a few options including a Twin City Sunrise, Blueberry Banana Shake, and a Salted Peanut Butter Caramel. My favorite was the Peanut Butter Salted Caramel.

Owner Charles Lebrija said people like lots of different flavors.

“They want candy in it and all kinds of add-ins. So, we’ve got collagen, fiber, and protein add-ins,” said Labreja.

Their teas and shakes are different and healthy. So, you won’t feel like you are cheating on your diet.

The difference is not the shakes or the teas, it’s the personal service.

“One thing I love is the customer service,” said Acree.

When they first started thinking about a new business, this was not something Labreja had in mind.

“Like I said, we like the idea of having a storefront and being settled because my business beforehand, we were all over,” said Lebrija. “I always wanted to have my own business and stuff and we, me and my wife, both really wanted a coffee shop, but for some reason, a coffee shop was just, it seemed like it was out of the question.”

His mom was the one who told him about the tea. But here in the South, tea means something different.

“My mom actually was talking to me about it and that’s what I told I was like, well, in the beginning, I told her it was crazy, you know to be teas and stuff because all I could think of was like sweet tea. Just be a Peach tea,” said Lebrija.

He loves what this has brought them, and to be able to spend time with his three-year-old daughter.

“Just like marriage, ups and downs with it, but it’s been a blessing,” said Lebrija.

So, head to Lifestyle Nutrition where you can grab some tasty and healthy options that will feed your soul.

