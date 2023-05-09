20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says

By KTIV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) – A 20-month-old was killed in a farm accident Saturday evening, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a 30-year-old man was driving a 2011 GMC Yukon around 6 p.m. at a farm residence in Iowa.

After stopping to unhook a trailer, he hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Walker was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate if any charges were filed in connection with the child’s death.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

