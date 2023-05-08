West Monroe Fire Department conducting canvas sweeps through C.A.R.E.S Program

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Fire Department C.A.R.E.S Program will be conducting canvas sweeps throughout West Monroe from May 9 through 11. WMFD will be offering their services by installing smoke alarms, performing home safety assessments, placing street numbers and passing out Vial of L.I.F.E bottles.

WMFD will be in the following areas:

Tuesday, May 9

N 6th St.

Wednesday, May 10

Laurel St.

Pelican Dr.

Liberty Dr.

Moreland Dr.

Clover Dr.

Thursday, May 11

Austin Ave.

Stewart St.

S 2nd St.

Austin Ave. to Mitchell Ln.

