West Monroe Fire Department conducting canvas sweeps through C.A.R.E.S Program

By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Fire Department C.A.R.E.S Program will be conducting canvas sweeps throughout West Monroe from May 9 through 11. WMFD will be offering their services by installing smoke alarms, performing home safety assessments, placing street numbers and passing out Vial of L.I.F.E bottles.

WMFD will be in the following areas:

Tuesday, May 9

  • N 6th St.

Wednesday, May 10

  • Laurel St.
  • Pelican Dr.
  • Liberty Dr.
  • Moreland Dr.
  • Clover Dr.

Thursday, May 11

  • Austin Ave.
  • Stewart St.
  • S 2nd St.
  • Austin Ave. to Mitchell Ln.

