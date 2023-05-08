Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for attempted murder suspect

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for attempted murder suspect Joseph Burton. UPSO says Burton is driving a gray 2014 Toyota Tundra with an Arkansas license plate labeled ANI85J. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

UPSO says Burton is known to visit Spearsville and Farmerville areas. Burton has outstanding felony warrants for attempted murder, carjacking, burglary of a religious building, felony damage to property and more.

If you have any information on Burton’s whereabouts, call (318)-368-3124. You may also submit an anonymous tip on UPSO’s Mobile App.

Union Parish police searching for attempted murder suspect (Source: Union Parish Sheriff's Office)

