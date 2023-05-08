Union Parish Sheriff’s Office continues search for attempted murder suspect

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 25-year old-Joseph Charles Burton.

He is wanted for an attempted murder and carjacking that happened around 8pm on May 8, 2023.

Sheriff Dusty Gates says Burton was walking alongside the road when the 41-year-old male victim offered him a ride. Gates says they pulled over to stop at a dumpster just north of Spearsville, in the Rum Center area.

“Our victim got out of the vehicle and was loading an object into his truck at the dumpster site when Burton allegedly walked up behind him and shot him in the back of the head,” Gates says.

Gates says the bullet grazed the victim’s head. Burton attempted to shoot again as the victim was running away. Officials say Burton allegedly got in the driver’s seat and drove away in the victims 2014 gray Toyota Tundra.

The Sheriff’s Office believes Burton is still in the area, potentially driving the stolen truck with Arkansas plates.

“We’ve had numerous tips on our crime stoppers and to the office today of sightings of him, but we still haven’t been able to locate him,” Gates says. “He knows that he’s wanted, and has been knowing that he’s wanted, and he’s gonna do anything he can to avoid apprehension.”

The victim was treated and released from a hospital in El Dorado.

Burton is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who comes in contact with him should call the Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.

