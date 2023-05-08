Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation

A massive snake infestation was discovered in the walls of a house by a first-time home buyer in Colorado.(Source: KMGH, FAMILY PHOTOS, CELL PHONE VIDEO, CNN)
By Colette Bordelon KMGH
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) – Owning a home can be very stressful, but a first-time home buyer in Colorado discovered a massive snake infestation in the walls of the house.

After weeks of looking at homes, Amer Hall knew a home in Centennial was the one she wanted when she walked inside.

Her family and their two dogs moved in at the end of March. But settling in has taken more time than she thought.

Their dog found a snake in the back of her garage, but that was just the beginning. Hall said there were more hidden in the wall.

She hired a snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den somewhere underground and they’ve been living there for at least two years.

“My kids and I are afraid to sleep in our beds,” Hall said. “We’re afraid to use the restroom because snakes may come out of the toilet.”

She’s not sure when, or even if, that feeling will ever go away.

“It’s rough. I’m 42 years old, and this is my first home. I’ve worked my whole life for it, and I can’t enjoy it. My kids can enjoy it. I’m scared to death,” Hall said.

Hall said she wants to rip up the concrete and find out where the reptiles are before she can escape from the snake saga that’s her new home.

