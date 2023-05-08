Morehouse Parish officials investigating alleged murder-suicide

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they say was a murder-suicide on Saturday, May 6.

MPSO says they received a call regarding a homicide and a suicide on McCreight St. in Bastrop. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a wife and husband dead in the bedroom from apparent gunshot wounds, according to MPSO.

Small children were also in the home. They were found unharmed.

MPSO says after the alleged murder of the wife, the husband reached out to his family to tell them to get the three children. He was also allegedly threatening to harm himself while on the phone.

The relatives then notified the police.

The bodies will be sent to Little Rock, Ark. for autopsies.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.