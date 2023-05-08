KNOE Monday Noon Forecast: Pop-Up Storms All Week

A summer-like weather pattern persists for the ArkLaMiss this week with warm and humid conditions paired with daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms. These storms will have a mind of their own and could develop anywhere they please, so always be prepared and keep the rain gear close. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail could also accompany any of these storms. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways.

Today: Most of the region is just cloudy, but scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon, with rain chances at 40%. We already have a warm start to the day, and temperatures are on their way to the mid and upper 80s.

Tonight: A stray shower or thunderstorm remains possible, with chances at 20%. As skies stay mostly cloudy, lows will only drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies will hang around the region as we will have plenty of moisture. A few isolated storms are expected to form later in the day, with rain chances at 30%. Highs will peak in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Rain showers and thunderstorms are looking a little more widespread, with chances at 60%. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the afternoon in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms will continue for the ArkLaMiss, with rain chances at 50%. Highs will once again climb into the mid 80s.

Friday: Temperatures will climb toward the upper 80s. Rain chances are 50%.

Saturday: Warm again as temperatures rise to the upper 80s for most areas. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up later in the day, with chances at 40%.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Rain chances are 40% again, as isolated storms will be possible. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s.

