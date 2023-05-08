KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Rain Showers, Storms All Week

Warmth and rain chances will be the forecast for the next 4 days. Then it dries out and gets warmer for the weekend.

This evening, isolated showers and a strong storm or two is possible this evening as warm, unstable air sits across the region. Temperatures will eventually lower into the upper 60s, above normal for this time of year.

Tuesday will bring partly cloudy conditions to start the day with rain showers expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring more rain showers and warm conditions with temperatures reaching into the mid 80s.

Thursday will bring more rain chances and warm conditions. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s.

Friday will bring more rain chances and warmth. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.

The weather for the weekend will be warm and dry, with high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Monday will bring more warmth and rain chances. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s.

