Franklin Parish crash kills Winnsboro man

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F investigated a single-vehicle crash on May 6, 2023, just before 5:00 a.m. The crash happened on La Hwy 871 just south of LA Hwy 562 and claimed the life of Thomas Wollerson, 45, of Winnsboro.

The investigation revealed that a Wollerson was traveling south on LA Hwy 871 when his vehicle exited the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Wollerson was properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is not known but routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

