Former President Donald Trump endorses Jeff Landry in race for governor

Attorney General Jeff Landry spoke at the Baton Rouge Rotary Wednesday (Source: WAFB)
Attorney General Jeff Landry spoke at the Baton Rouge Rotary Wednesday (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former President Donald J. Trump has officially endorsed Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in his race to become governor of Louisiana.

The former president made the announcement during a video posted to social media. Click here to see the video.

“I am endorsing your attorney general Jeff Landry for governor. He has been a fantastic attorney general. He wants to stop crime. He loves the people of Louisiana just like I do,” Trump said during the endorsement video.

Jeff Landry’s campaign released the below statement about the new endorsement:

Landry officially kicked off his race for governor back on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

RELATED: AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor

“I’m tired of people leaving our state, and I’m angry that our children’s education is not a priority,” Landry said. “Louisiana was once defined by our great cities. They were the gems of the south, the cornerstone of our state. Sadly today, crime has taken hold.”

Other candidates for governor include former Louisiana Transportation Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson, the only Democrat in the race so far. On the Republican side, the candidates include Landry, Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder, Stephen Waguespack, Louisiana State Senator Sharon Hewitt, and Louisiana State Representative Richard Nelson. Hunter Lundy is the only Independent to join the race.

RELATED: PAR hosts forum for Gubernatorial candidates

The qualifying period for the gubernatorial race is Tuesday, August 8, through Thursday, August 10. Voters will head to the polls for the gubernatorial primary election on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene
2 injured in shooting at Parkview Apartments
Bastrop shooting leaves 2 juveniles dead, 2 injured
Arrest made in Bastrop shooting that left 2 juveniles dead, 2 injured
Part of Interstate 20 westbound in Ruston is closed due to a hazmat situation involving a crash.
Part of Interstate 20 reopens after Ruston crash
Teachers across Louisiana say they are unhappy with their pay and feel undervalued (Source: KSLA)
Monroe teachers union blasts lawmakers for stripping teacher pay raises from budget
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Camden man charged with capital murder following shooting

Latest News

Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
A pair of students in Jonesboro are wanting to have a peaceful conversation on gun violence.
Students take to the streets amid gun violence crisis
Gov. Sanders shares remarks on her first 100 days in office
Gov. Sanders reflects on her first 100 days in office
State Senator Stewart Cathey of Monroe says people getting high off of legal hemp products in...
State Sen. Stewart Cathey works to prevent sales of “intoxicating” hemp products