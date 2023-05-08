Fatal car crash was caused by a distracted juvenile driver, officials say

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver.
By Will Whaley, Isaac Calvert and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say a car crash over the weekend that resulted in one death and two injuries was caused by a distracted juvenile driver.

The Bowling Green Police Department responded to the two-vehicle wreck at an intersection on Saturday.

Authorities said 60-year-old Sandra Cardwell, who was behind the wheel in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Charles Cardwell was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Police said he refused medical attention and was escorted by officers back to his home.

Two juveniles were also in the car with the Cardwells during the crash. They were taken to a hospital to have their injuries treated.

One of the juveniles suffered a broken clavicle and was treated and released. The other juvenile received treatment for possible internal injuries.

Police say the occupants in the other vehicle did not report any injuries.

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver. Two of the occupants in the vehicle were juveniles. The third passenger’s identity has not been revealed at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

