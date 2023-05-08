Dr. Tonya Oaks-Smith’s legacy recognized with new SCILS award

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The STEM Collective for Innovative Louisiana Stakeholders (SCILS) honored the late Dr. Tonya Oaks-Smith of Louisiana Tech University by establishing an award in her name during the organization’s third annual mini-summit.

Smith was Louisiana Tech’s Executive Director of Communications and Marketing and embodied one certain motto in her career:

“Education is not the filling of the pot but the lighting of a fire,” W.B. Yeats once said.

Smith had a love of learning that deeply inspired others she worked with across the university, state and country.

The SCILS Region 8 LaStem Center honored Smith’s legacy by establishing the Tonya Oaks Smith Innovation and Transformation Award, also known as TOSITA. The award is meant to celebrate all that Smith contributed to the world and the lasting impression she left on others.

Recognized individuals are those who are part of the SCILS and represent the type of person Smith believed would transform higher education through continuous innovation. The inaugural recipients of the award were Dr. Jamie Newman, Associate Professor and Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies in the College of Applied and Natural Sciences at Louisiana Tech; and Ryan Pierce, Division Chair for the School of Business and Technology for Louisiana Delta Community College.

Newman has helped jumpstart the center’s Girls in STEM state-wide initiative and Pierce has worked on creating and producing the SCILS podcast.

“As someone who worked so closely with Tonya and knew her as a colleague, friend, and mentor, receiving this award is a tremendous and humbling honor,” Newman said. “Tonya’s inclusive advocacy and support for new ideas and the promotion of others is a characteristic I admired and sought to emulate. This recognition serves as a reminder of who Tonya was and an encouragement for me to continue engaging, promoting, and innovating so that others may have the opportunity to pursue their dreams.”

Pierce, who served on the SCILS advisory board with Smith, said he is absolutely honored to be a recipient of the award.

“This is a humbling experience, to say the least,” he added. “It is an extreme honor to have been considered for the Tonya Oaks Smith Innovation and Transformation Award. With all the incredible collaboration and effort generated by teachers, staff, and administrators from all partners in the SCILS network, I am grateful to help tell the story of STEM education across North Louisiana.”

Dr. Lindsey Keith-Vincent, Associate Dean for Research, Outreach, and Innovation in Louisiana Tech’s College of Education, said she believes honoring those who embody what Smith dreamed of for higher education will be a reminder of her legacy and leadership.

“Ryan Pierce and Jamie Newman embody the spirit, passion, commitment, and creativity of Dr. Tonya Oaks Smith,” Keith-Vincent said. “It is certainly fitting for them to be recognized as the inaugural SCILS TOSITA award recipients. Their commitment to the SCILS effort from day one and their mission for ensuring access and opportunity in STEM for all parallels that of our former colleague and friend. I am certain she would be in favor of the celebration of these two accomplished servant leaders. We are thankful to Tonya’s family for allowing us to celebrate her memory, legacy, and impact in this special way this inaugural year and for years to come.”

