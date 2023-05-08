Children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk

More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.
More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of twin bunk beds made by Walker Edison Furniture on Thursday.

The maker of the bunk beds has received reports of 14 incidents of the bunk bed slats breaking. There has been one report of injury as a result of the issue.

The bunk beds were sold online through Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair from February 2010 through February 2022.

Anyone with the bunk bed should stop using it and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit. The company is contacting known purchasers directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene
2 injured in shooting at Parkview Apartments
Bastrop shooting leaves 2 juveniles dead, 2 injured
Arrest made in Bastrop shooting that left 2 juveniles dead, 2 injured
Part of Interstate 20 westbound in Ruston is closed due to a hazmat situation involving a crash.
Part of Interstate 20 reopens after Ruston crash
Teachers across Louisiana say they are unhappy with their pay and feel undervalued (Source: KSLA)
Monroe teachers union blasts lawmakers for stripping teacher pay raises from budget
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Camden man charged with capital murder following shooting

Latest News

Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
LIVE: Police to arrest SUV driver after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the American Foreign Service Association...
GOP threatens Blinken contempt charge over Afghanistan docs
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Virginia jail found on college campus
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
Omaha powerlifter Bonica Brown
Female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record