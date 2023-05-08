BBB: How to hire the right business coach

Jo Ann Deal from the BBB joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to tell us about business coaches.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There have been a lot of scams going around, and Jo Ann Deal of the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to help people avoid being swindled. Deal said she has seen businesses with the word “ship” in it lately; she says they are all scams, so watch out for these businesses. She says you can look up the legitimacy of any business by Google searching the business with the letters “BBB” behind it. Deal also says you can put the word “scam” behind the word to see if anyone has reported the business as a scam.

Another way to help you avoid getting scammed is to hire a business coach. Deal says before hiring a business coach, remember that it is an unregulated industry. Before hiring a coach, Deals says to:

  • Ask for references and verify them.
  • Ensure their experience lines up with your personal goals.
  • Make sure your coach is invested in you.
  • Make sure they challenge you to continuously grow.
  • Look for an expert.

