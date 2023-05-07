KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast: Isolated Showers and Storms Return This Week

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
Today’s weather was perfect! Mostly sunny skies with temperatures a bit warmer in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are returning to the forecast over the next week. While there is a chance to see rain every day this week, it is not looking to be a washout. While it isn’t expected to be a washout, don’t forget to keep your umbrella and rain jacket close by!

Tonight: A slim chance for showers is possible overnight, otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows are expected to fall to near 70.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers and storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30%.

Monday: Isolated showers and storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40%.

Thursday: Isolated showers and storms will be possible. Highs will top out in the mid-upper 80s. Chance of rain 40%.

Friday: Isolated showers and storms will be possible. Highs will top out in the mid-upper 80s. Chance of rain 40%.

