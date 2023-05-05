WATCH: Fire at the Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria

By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at the Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria on Friday morning (May 5).

Multiple units responded to the scene. The fire was out by 10 a.m.

KALB made contact with the Alexandria Fire Department at the scene of the fire. AFD Fire Chief Sam Allen said no details were being released at this time and to “wait on a press release.”

According to Scott Laliberte, the president of the Hotel Bentley, the hotel was evacuated. Laliberte added that the fire seemed to be concentrated in the roof area.

In the videos that were taken downtown when the fire started, you can see dark-colored smoke coming from the building.

Video provided by Tom Spencer:

One witness, Bailey Burley, captured the following video inside of the hotel when the fire first started:

