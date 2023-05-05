Ouachita football names Benjy Lewis as new head coach

Lewis spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Lions
By Aaron Dietrich
May. 4, 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It didn’t take long for Ouachita to find their new head football coach. Less than 24 hours after Todd Garvin left to become West Monroe’s new head coach, the Lions promoted defensive coordinator, Benjy Lewis, to lead the Lions. Lewis spent the last two seasons with Ouachita as their defensive coordinator, before that he coached at Jena, West Ouachita, Richwood and Neville as an assistant coach.

