Ouachita football names Benjy Lewis as new head coach

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It didn’t take long for Ouachita to find their new head football coach. Less than 24 hours after Todd Garvin left to become West Monroe’s new head coach, the Lions promoted defensive coordinator, Benjy Lewis, to lead the Lions. Lewis spent the last two seasons with Ouachita as their defensive coordinator, before that he coached at Jena, West Ouachita, Richwood and Neville as an assistant coach.

