Monroe teachers union blasts lawmakers for stripping teacher pay raises from budget

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local teachers union is blasting Louisiana House Republicans’ decision to strip teacher pay raises from the state’s 2023-24 budget.

“It’s more than a slap in the face,” Monroe Federation of Teachers President Sandie Lollie told KNOE. “It really hardens my heart, and it really saddens me for all teachers, all educators in the State of Louisiana. It’s just not right.”

On May 4, lawmakers amended the 2023-24 budget and removed $150 million for teacher pay raises from the budget.

“Democrats have obviously been messaging around that we took out a teacher pay raise, we did nothing in the shape, or form,” explained State Representative Michael Echols (R-14).

Lollie says teacher pay raises are needed.

“Many of our teachers now drive Uber,” explained Lollie. “They drive Uber because it’s a more flexible schedule, and it does add to their income. The majority of our teachers have to work a second job and, God forbid, work a third job where they can fit it in.”

Echols says Republicans are providing an alternative by paying down debt on the state’s teacher retirement fund to save districts money, which they can use to pay raises.

“They literally will have the ability to take that excess cash flow, and if it’s repairing the roof, if it’s paying a teacher more, paying employees more, that is where we have to go,” said Echols. “Long term, if the state is ever going to move in the right direction and be economically prosperous, we are going to have to give all of our municipalities and local control over the budget dollars.”

Lollie says recent raises in Mississippi and Arkansas make teachers more likely to leave Louisiana for better opportunities.

“Fifteen minutes, depending on where you are in the state, you can be in Texas,” explained Lollie. “You can be in Mississippi or Arkansas. Of course, I am very concerned that our teachers are going to leave.”

Echols points to the fact the legislature has given teachers raises in three of the last four years as proof Republicans are fighting for teachers.

