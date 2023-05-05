La. vaccine advocacy group encourages healthy practices ahead of summer camps

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Families for Vaccine coalition is making sure families keep their kids updated on vaccines before they get involved in summer activities.

The group says the time is now for parents and guardians to look into vaccines for their children who are attending camp. Summer camps are the region are set to take place in the next few months. Dr. Eric Griggs, a New Orleans-based community medicine director and health educator, says caregivers should stay familiar with guidelines of recommended vaccines by the CDC so anyone can know what’s going on with their bodies and children’s bodies.

“As science and technology evolve; as we’re able to get better at protecting ourselves, particularly with vaccines, the guidelines will change, and things will be more up to date. Sometimes, there will be more frequent visits, it might be less frequent visits or more up-to-date vaccines,” says Griggs.

Executive director Jessica Masters of Camp Quality USA Louisiana says they require their volunteers and kids attending the camp to be vaccinated since they serve children who’ve been diagnosed with cancer.

“Children who’ve been diagnosed with cancer - they go through chemotherapy, and their immune system is greatly compromised because of that,” says Masters. “And so, not all children who are going through chemotherapy can stay up to date that on their vaccinations so we want our other attendees to be vaccinated because we want to put safety at the forefront of our camp.”

Griggs says it mattes for children to stay updated on vaccines before traveling and going to summer camps because of their exposure to new communities.

“Kids in particular, love sharing toys. They love sharing smiles and laughs, and they also love sharing bugs. They love sharing everything and in close proximity, we know that viruses pass from person to person,” says Griggs. “So, you want to make sure that everyone is fully protected, so they can enjoy the time with each other rather than spending time away from each other at home sick.”

The advocacy group is scheduled to speak to healthcare legislators at the Louisiana State Capitol on Monday, May 8, 2023. They’re asking lawmakers to continue to support vaccination efforts by the Louisiana Department of Health.

