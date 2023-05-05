KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Isolated, Scattered Storms Over the Next 7 Days

A noisy night for the ArkLaMiss as showers and thunderstorms tracked east. From here on out, isolated to scattered chances for rain will stay in the forecast through at least the end of next week. Not every day will be a washout, but pockets of rain could be heavy at times. The rain will be hit-and-miss, so rainfall totals could range from half an inch to two inches in most places. Isolated higher amounts are also possible.

Today: As the widespread rain moves east, isolated storms will be possible across the ArkLaMiss this afternoon, with rain chances at 50% for early in the day and 20% for later in the day. It will be a warm afternoon as temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s. Conditions for the airshow will be warm, so make sure to drink plenty of water.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will turn to mostly cloud as cloud cover increases. This will keep us warm overnight as lows drop to the low 70s.

Tomorrow: More pop-up showers and storms are possible in the region, as rain chances are 30% for later in the day. Regardless, it will be warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the region, with rain chances at 40%. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s for a high.

Monday: Rain chances look isolated in nature at 30%. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with daytime highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast, with rain chances at 30%. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s for a high.

Wednesday: Another day of isolated shower activity with rain chances at 30%. Highs will peak in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Rain chances remain isolated in nature at 20%. Highs will peak in the upper 80s.

