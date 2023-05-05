KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Isolated, Scattered Storms Over the Next 7 Days

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
We are on the lookout for isolated and pop-up showers over the next week as temperatures reach well into the 80s. Get ready for the warmth and humidity.

This evening, isolated showers are possible very late. Otherwise, expect it to be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures eventually down into the low 70s.

Saturday, isolated showers are in the forecast once again, with temperatures reaching into the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday will bring the chance for more showers, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s.

Next week will be warm and humid as well. Monday will bring high temperatures in the mid 80s with isolated showers possible.

Tuesday, more rain chances will be in the forecast with temperatures reaching to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be warm with rain chances. Temperatures will reach to into the mid and upper 70s.

Thursday will bring more rain chances and temperatures in the mid 80s.

Friday will bring more rain chances with temperatures reaching into the mid 80s.

