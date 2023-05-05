House catches fire after riding lawnmower explodes in backyard

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding...
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding lawnmower started.(WPTA)
By WPTA staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - An Indiana homeowner says his riding lawnmower set his house on fire after it exploded.

WPTA reports that Fort Wayne firefighters responded to a house fire Friday afternoon with flames in the backyard.

Arriving firefighters said flames could be seen coming from the back of the home that extended to the attic and throughout the house.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said two people were home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape.

The homeowner told fire officials that the fire started after his lawnmower exploded while he was near the back of the house.

“The fire is under investigation, but we know that a riding lawnmower was involved, and the rear of the home was badly damaged,” Fort Wayne Fire Department Public Information Officer Adam O’Connor said.

Fire officials said two pets were also rescued from the home. One firefighter received minor injuries in the response.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wreck near Texas Ave. in Monroe closes all lanes
Bastrop shooting leaves 2 juveniles dead, 2 injured
Arrest made in Bastrop shooting that left 2 juveniles dead, 2 injured
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows
The El Dorado Police and the Arkansas State Police are involved in related investigations.
Arkansas State Police investigating officer-involved shooting during El Dorado police encounter

Latest News

Fire at the Hotel Bentley
Fire at Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria
FILE: Camp Quality USA Louisiana
La. vaccine advocacy group encourages healthy practices ahead of summer camps
La. vaccine advocacy group encourages healthy practices ahead of summer camps
La. vaccine advocacy group encourages healthy practices ahead of summer camps
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire
Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.
Elementary school teacher accused of exposing himself to a child