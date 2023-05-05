Four area baseball teams move one step closer to state championships

West Monroe, Mangham, Oak Grove and Choudrant win quarterfinal games
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe defeated St. Amant in a rematch of last year’s 5A State Championship game, 5-1. The Rebels are one win away from heading back to the state tournament. Neville and Sterlington dropped the first game in their best of three series, 11-1 and 3-0 respectively. Mangham (9-0), Oak Grove (4-1) and Choudrant (2-1) all punch their tickets to Sulphur.

