Camden man charged with capital murder following shooting

By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT
CAMDEN, Ark. (KNOE) - Camden Police Department says Michael Burks, 41, of Camden, has had his attempted murder charge upgraded to capital murder after the victim of a shooting on April 22 died.

Along with capital murder, Burks is also charged with possession of instruments of a crime, obstructing governmental operations and tampering with physical evidence. Burks is booked in the Ouachita County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.

According to a witness, the victim, Shelly Oliver, 46, was Burks’ cousin.

A police report from April 22 says CPD responded to Dunning St. around 4 a.m. in reference to a woman bleeding from her throat. When officers arrived, they observed Oliver with a gunshot wound to the head and blood coming from her neck. She was transported to Ouachita County Medical Center.

Another witness told officers a recliner had been moved from the residence. Officers found the recliner covered in blood in a ravine. The witness said when he returned to his home he found Oliver with a gunshot wound in a bedroom inside the home.

A separate victim claims Burks owed Oliver money.

The police report also states a knife and hammer are believed to be weapons used in the attack also.

