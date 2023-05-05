Bastrop shooting leaves 2 juveniles dead, 2 injured

Bastrop shooting leaves 2 juveniles dead, 2 injured
By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office says four juveniles in Bastrop were shot on May 5 around midnight. MPSO says two of the juveniles have since been pronounced dead while the other two are suffering injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPSO says the incident happened at Welch Ave. and Pruitt St.

This is an ongoing investigation. MPSO is searching for the suspect.

