Bastrop shooting leaves 2 juveniles dead, 2 injured

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office says four juveniles in Bastrop were shot on May 5 around midnight. MPSO says two of the juveniles have since been pronounced dead while the other two are suffering injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPSO says the incident happened at Welch Ave. and Pruitt St.

This is an ongoing investigation. MPSO is searching for the suspect.

