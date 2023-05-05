4 arrested in Concordia Parish during drug search

By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on May 3 at a Ferriday residence in reference to the street-level distribution of narcotics.

When officers arrived at the residence, they observed several individuals outside the location gambling with narcotics in plain view and multiple vehicles blocking street traffic.

Four individuals were arrested during the search. Overall, officers seized:

  • 180 grams of suspected marijuana, packaged for sale
  • 45 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana
  • 9 grams of suspected crack cocaine
  • 73 dose units of suspected MDMA (ecstasy)
  • Suspected oxycodone
  • 14 cell phone devices, scales and packaging material

Those arrested were Jatayius Johnson, 22, Session Bosley, 43, Frederick Saulsberry, 39 and Joseph White, 41. Johnson, Bosley and Saulsberry were arrested on the charges of possession of schedule I CDS with intent to sell and possession of schedule II CDS with intent to sell. White was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia

Sheriff Hedrick thanks the Ferriday Police Department for their assistance in the investigation and states, “My office is committed to combatting the sale of narcotics in the community, which often leads to violent crimes and fentanyl overdoses that devastate families. If you see something, say something.”

