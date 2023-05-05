3rd Annual stop the violence bike ride

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One group is trying to curb violence in the community with a fun community-involved event. The Divine Brothers are hosting their annual Stop the Violence bike ride this weekend in Monroe. It’s their third year hosting the event, and it will be Saturday, May 6th in the parking lot of Carroll Junior High School.

The organizer of the event, Hayward Foy, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss this morning to talk about the event. He says it’s more than just a bike ride, the bike riding aspect is just to add something fun to do while listening about violence. Foy says he wants all community leaders to come out and attend.

There will be lots of vendors at the event to help in different facets.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.