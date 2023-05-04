OCS shuts out Covenant Christian, punches sixth straight ticket to Sulphur
Eagles dominate Lions, 7-0
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS shut out Covenant Christian 7-0 to clinch its sixth straight trip to the state tournament. Karson Trichel allowed just three hits with six strikeouts through six innings of scoreless work. Jett Hudnall provided the biggest swing of the night with a grand slam in the second inning.
