Nutritional benefits of blackberries with Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of blackberries.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s almost blooming season for blackberries, so Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss its health benefits.

Avis said blackberries grow naturally here in Louisiana, and they’re pretty expensive in the stores, so you may be able to save some dollars going out to pick your own. Avis said that blackberries are a superfood, meaning it is a marketing term for food claimed to confer health benefits from an exceptional nutrient density.

Avis also said that blackberries are low on the glycemic index and low in calories, she also said you can make a tea out of it to treat diarrhea.

